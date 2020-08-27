

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PIAIF.PK) reported that its first half net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined by 29.7% year on year to RMB 68.68 billion. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose by 1.2% year on year to RMB 74.31 billion.



As of June 30, 2020, retail customers rose by 4.6% from the beginning of 2020 to 210 million. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Group's retail operating profit declined by 2.3% year on year to RMB 65.02 billion.



Ping An will pay an interim dividend of RMB 0.80 per share in cash, up 6.7% year on year.



