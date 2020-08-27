

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.10 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $4.23 billion, or $4.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $22.78 billion from $23.45 billion last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $22.78 Bln vs. $23.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELL TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de