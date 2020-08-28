

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese Tokyo inflation eased in August after rising in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed on Friday.



The consumer price index increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, slower than 0.6 percent rise July. In June, inflation was 0.3 percent.



Core CPI fell 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, core prices fell 0.6 percent in August, after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent monthly, after a 0.3 percent increase in July.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in August, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



