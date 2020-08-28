

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate rose during the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent during the May to July period from 4.6 percent during the April to June period.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 224,300 during the May to July period from 214,200 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 15.1 percent in the three months ended July.



The employment rate fell slightly to 59.9 during May to July from 59.5 percent in the preceding three months.



