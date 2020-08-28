

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices declined further in July, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, same as seen in June.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 7.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.7 percent in July and those for consumer goods increased 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

