

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) said the company's current third quarter organic revenue growth planning assumption is 7% to 10%. Consequently, second half assumption is for low to mid-single digit organic growth, above the high end of the prior second half outlook range of a decline of 7.5% to flat. The company said the revised assumption is a result of stronger Tools & Storage demand across several geographies and channels, modest improvement in store inventory levels in US retail, and stronger trends within Security & Industrial.



Stanley Black & Decker now expects improved operating leverage that will likely result in full year operating margin excluding M&A related and other charges to be relatively flat compared to prior year.



