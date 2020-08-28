

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks is joining with Walmart and other companies in supporting employees making a plan to vote, pledging no employee will have to choose between their shift and election day.



The coffee giant's CEO Kevin Johnson unveiled the company's plan to support partners and customers to register to vote.



In a letter to partners, Johnson wrote, 'The upcoming election is a reminder that we, as citizens, play an active role in our society by simply getting involved and voting. Who you vote for is a very personal decision that you make as a citizen. It is one way for you to be heard. It is how democracy works.'



As part of its plan, Starbucks urged its nearly 200,000 partners to talk with managers to help ensure they have the tools and the time necessary to register and cast their vote.



The company further suggests that through a partnership with Civic Alliance, partners can volunteer with their local election authority as non-partisan poll workers.



In September, the company through the Starbucks App will provide resources and information on how and where customers can to register to vote.



The company said it is taking these steps to promote equity, justice and community resiliency.



As per reports, Walmart and Apple will give few hours off to their workers to vote, while some other companies including Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco and Uber are planning to give employees the day off.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STARBUCKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de