

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA):



-Earnings: -$5.26 million in Q2 vs. $10.66 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.67 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Revenue: $52.33 million in Q2 vs. $64.05 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINOVAC BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de