

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for a gain of 3 percent and was down from 13.1 percent in June.



On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 2.8 percent - again shy of expectations for a decline of 1.7 percent following the 3.9 percent increase in the previous month.



