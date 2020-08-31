

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday as an upbeat reading on China's service sector augured well for continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.



Renewed optimism over Covid-19 treatments and hopes of more global stimulus measures also helped underpin investor sentiment.



Yoshihide Suga, the chief Cabinet secretary and a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, emerged as a leading candidate to take over the nation's highest political position in Japan, raising hopes the new PM will continue the fiscal and monetary policies that defined the Abe regime.



The benchmark DAX edged up 98 points, or 0.75 percent, to 13,132 after losing half a percent on Friday.



China-sensitive automakers were moving higher after official data showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a much faster pace in August. BMW rallied 3.3 percent, Daimler rose 1.1 percent and Volkswagen added 1.2 percent.



Lender Commerzbank gained 1.1 percent and Deutsche Bank edged up 1.2 percent.



