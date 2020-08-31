

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in July.



Sales of food, drink and tobacco gained 7.9 percent yearly in July, and those of non-food sector rose 3.0 percent.



Other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture grew 17.1 percent and sales via mail orders and houses or internet gained 14.5 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of other goods, and culture and recreation goods in specialized stores fell by 0.7 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 3.4 percent annually in July and increased 0.7 percent from a month ago.



