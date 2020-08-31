

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening on a positive note on Monday and staying firm till a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland stock market slipped into the red, and despite a subsequent recovery, faltered and ended the session on a weak note.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 10,245.02 by mid-morning, ended the day with a loss of 28.93 points or 0.28% at 10,135.56, slightly off the session's low.



Swiss Life Holding declined more than 2%. Zurich Insurance Group, SGS, UBS Group, Credit Suisse, Alcon, ABB and Swiss Re lost 1.2 to 1.7%.



Among the gainers in the SMI, Lonza Group moved up 1.37% and Sika ended 1.12% up. Roche Holding and Givaudan ended higher by about 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.



In the Midcap section, Baloise Holding tumbled more than 3%. Helvetia and Swatch Group lost 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively, while Flughafen Zurich, Sonova and Sunrise Communications ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.



On the other hand, BB Biotech and Logitech gained more than 2% each, Temenos Group advanced 1.8% and Ems Chemie Holding moved up 1.05%.



In economis news, Switzerland's retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 4.1% year-on-year in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose 0.7% in July. In nominal terms, retail sales rose 3.4% annually in July and increased 0.7% from a month ago.



Sales of food, drink and tobacco gained 7.9% yearly in July, and those of non-food sector rose 3%, the data said. Other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture grew 17.1% and sales via mail orders and houses or internet gained 14.5%.



Meanwhile, sales of other goods, and culture and recreation goods in specialized stores fell by 0.7% and 9.9%, respectively.



The other major markets in Europe too ended weak today as hopes of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank faded. Weak inflation data from Germany raised concerns about euro area economic recovery.



Germany and France finished with notable losses with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 sliding 0.67% and 1.1%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.62%. The U.K. market was closed for a holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de