

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, announced Tuesday that it has signed a supply agreement with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) to expand manufacturing support of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.



The 18 month supply deal, under a three year Master Supply and Development Agreement, is with AstraZeneca UK Ltd. for large-scale commercial manufacture of the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Under the deal terms, AstraZeneca will pay Oxford Biomedica 15 million pounds upfront as a capacity reservation fee.



Subject to satisfactory scale up of manufacturing capacity and continuation of the vaccine programme, Oxford Biomedica expects to receive additional revenue in excess of 35 million pounds plus certain materials costs for the manufacture of multiple large-scale batches of AZD1222 until the end of 2021.



The companies may extend the supply period for AZD1222 by a further 18 months into 2022 and 2023 by mutual agreement.



As part of the deal, Oxford Biomedica will reserve capacity for AstraZeneca in up to three manufacturing suites in its new commercial manufacturing centre, Oxbox, for an initial 18 month period.



Oxford Biomedica said it does not expect any impact to its current partnerships or ability to secure and support additional new partnerships in the cell and gene therapy field.



