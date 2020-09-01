

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Knaus Tabbert AG said it aims to list the company's shares in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The offering will include existing shares from the holdings of the current shareholders HTP Investments 1 BV, Catalina Capital Partners B.V. and Palatium Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH as well as newly issued shares resulting from a capital increase with expected proceeds of approximately 20 million euros. After the IPO, the target free float is expected to be approximately 50 percent. The offering is expected to consist of a public offering in Germany and private placements in certain jurisdictions outside Germany.



Knaus Tabbert AG is a manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company is headquartered in Jandelsbrunn, Germany.



Knaus Tabbert AG intends to use the expected proceeds to accelerate the expansion of production facilities, in particular for van conversions in Hungary starting in autumn 2021 and related investments. Also, the company plans to continue executing its corporate strategy, including with the potential establishment of a new brand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de