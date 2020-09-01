

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before taxation was RMB 13.10 billion, compared to last year's profit of RMB 4.51 billion.



Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company was RMB 9.44 billion, compared to profit of RMB 3.14 billion a year ago.



Revenue declined 54.61 percent to RMB 29.65 billion from prior year's RMB 65.31 billion.



Among the revenues, air traffic revenue was RMB 27.14 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 56.70 percent.



Capacity declined 53.74 percent and traffic fell 61.47 percent.



Passengers carried declined 55.91 percent, and passenger load factor declined to 67.45 percent from 80.99 percent last year.



