

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final PMI survey results from Italy and France are due at 3.45 and 3:50 am ET Tuesday, respectively. German manufacturing PMI data and jobless rate will be released at 3.55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.58 against the yen, 1.0791 against the franc, 1.1971 against the greenback and 0.8930 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de