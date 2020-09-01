

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it eased against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 126.58 against the yen, 1.0805 against the franc, 1.1966 against the greenback and 0.8923 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

