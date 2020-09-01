

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with financials and consumer discretionary stocks falling amid concerns over the deflationary effects of the coronavirus.



Investors ignored survey data showing that British factory output rose in August at its fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 65 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,898 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings and Barclays both fell over 3 percent.



Oxford Biomedica, a gene and cell therapy group, rose over 1 percent. The company has signed a supply agreement with AstraZeneca to expand manufacturing support of Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. AstraZeneca shares were little changed.



Miner Anglo American advanced 1.6 percent, Antofagasta gained 1.4 percent and Glencore added 2.6 percent, thanks to strong readings on China's manufacturing sector.



Dunelm Group jumped 2.7 percent. The home furnishings retailer said sales have been strong in the last two months.



FirstGroup slumped 5.6 percent. The transport service provider said that the U.K.'s Department for Transport has exercised its option to extend the Emergency Measures Agreement for Great Western Railway until at least 26 June 2021.



