

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Statistical Office or Destatis is set to release Germany's retail sales data for July at 02:00 am ET Wednesday. Economists are looking for a monthly gain of 0.5 percent after a 1.6 percent decline in June.



Before the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1902 against the greenback, 126.23 against the yen, 1.0845 against the franc and 0.8898 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



