

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that it will undertake a portfolio review of its assets and businesses. It has announced unsolicited expressions of interest have been made for its assets and businesses.



AMP said that the review may conclude that the company's current mix of assets and businesses delivers the best value for shareholders and may not result in a recommendation to pursue any specific transaction.



AMP has appointed Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and King & Wood Mallesons as its advisers to manage the review.



Recently, AMP completed sale of the AMP Life.



