

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) has acquired Strikolith in the Netherlands, a company specialized in the production of external insulation systems, interior finishings and renovation products and solutions.



Saint-Gobain said the complementarity of Strikolith with the company's existing businesses enhances its solution offering and in particular allows it to strengthen offering in External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems and in construction chemicals in the Netherlands.



In 2019, Strikolith recorded sales of close to 20 million euros. It employs about 50 people at one production site in the Netherlands.



