

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 0.75 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.47 percent decrease in June.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 1.06 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively in July.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 11.33 percent annually in July and those for intermediate goods fell 0.45 percent.



Meanwhile, capital goods grew 5.36 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.15 percent and 3.47 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.45 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de