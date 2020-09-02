

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Highlight Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck & Co., under which the companies will focus on the phase II evaluation of the combination of BO-112, Highlight's lead program, and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients that have progressed on anti-PD-1-based therapy in refractory advanced malignant melanoma.



Highlight Therapeutics, formerly known as Bioncotech Therapeutics, is a private, clinical-stage company focused on immuno-oncology. Its lead drug candidate BO-112, a RNA-based therapy, is currently being investigated in a range of clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.



