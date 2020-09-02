

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an order temporarily halting evictions for some Americans struggling to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Order is effective through December 31.



Under the CDC Order, American renters who meet certain conditions cannot be evicted if they failed to pay rent, seek Government rental assistance, and are likely to become homeless due to eviction.



CDC action is based on an Executive Order by President Donald Trump, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.



'It is essential during the pandemic that Americans have an effective place to quarantine, isolate, and social distance, and evicting people from residences undermines that objective, the White House said.



The order makes it clear that renters are not exempted fom paying rent.



Landlords can pursue eviction against tenants committing criminal offense, threatening the health or safety of other residents, and damaging property.



Last week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would extend their eviction and foreclosure moratorium for Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured homeowners through the end of the year.



HUD has already allocated $7 billion in grants to State and local governments that could be used for rental assistance to address increased eviction risk.



HUD is also allocating nearly $2 billion in CARES Act funding and working with Federal grant recipients to facilitate their use of various funds to assist renters at risk of eviction.



The Department of the Treasury has allocated $142 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds to States and localities, which can be used for rental assistance and other programs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

