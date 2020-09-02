

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) are gaining over 7% on Wednesday morning after the company said it will buy all of the Canadian assets of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.



RCI is currently trading at $44.69, up $3.10 or 7.44%, on the Nasdaq.



Rogers Communications, the largest long-term shareholder of Cogeco, agreed with Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) to purchase all of the Canadian assets of Cogeco and Cogeco Communications for a net purchase price of about $4.9 billion.



