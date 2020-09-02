

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced $41 million in emergency funding to the Government of Wisconsin and local jurisdictions to address a recent surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest in the state.



Trump made the announcement during a Community Safety Round table after visiting the riot-hit city of Kenosha on Tuesday, accompanied by Attorney General William Barr.



Grant awards will support community-based crime-fighting initiatives, local victim service programs, and the hiring and training of law enforcement officers and prosecutors.



Trump and Barr toured the city, meeting with local officials and community members to express their concern for those affected by the unrest. The President issued a stern warning to lawbreakers, saying that there would be no tolerance for violence and anarchy.



'My administration is restoring public safety. We're hiring more police, surging tough-on-crime federal prosecutors, increasing penalties for assaulting law enforcement and for dismantling Antifa,' Trump told the Round table.



Trump lashed out against those who want to slash police funding and oppose using the National Guard.



He also promised $1 million to Kenosha law enforcement.



The grants will support proven violence reduction efforts like Project Safe Neighborhoods, which enables federal, state and local agencies to coordinate enforcement activities in collaboration with community organizations.



Grants will also help to hire police officers and prosecutors and to support local organizations that provide services and support to victims affected by the recent violence and unrest, the Department of Justice said in a press release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

