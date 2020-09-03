

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's (AMZN) Blink on Wednesday launched two home security cameras, the Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera and the Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera.



Blink claims that the new wireless smart home security cameras can run for up to two years with normal use. The cameras offer 1080p HD video, IR night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. The company also announced a new battery expansion pack - which doubles the camera battery life to up to four years in total with normal use.



Both models are available for preorder now, with shipping starting September 16. The indoor model starts at $80 for a one-camera kit, including a required Blink Sync Module 2; the outdoor version starts at $100 for the same one-camera system with a Sync Module 2.



Further, Blink also offers two different video storage options. The first is local storage. This requires no monthly fees and uses the Sync Module and a USB flash drive. The Sync Module can connect up to 10 Blink cameras to allow for the creation of a more robust network of devices.



The other storage option is cloud storage, starting at $3 per month for a single camera or $10 per month for unlimited cameras.



'For Blink, providing peace-of-mind and exciting new products to our customers is everything,' said Mike Harris, General Manager of Blink. 'While Blink's Outdoor and Indoor cameras include many of the innovative features our customers have come to love and expect - like a powerful two-year battery life - we now offer more options and customizations than ever. From new features like privacy zones to a new battery expansion pack that provides up to two additional years of battery power, we're excited to deliver our new cameras to our customers.'



