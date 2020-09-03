

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australis will on Thursday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$4.85 billion, down from A$8.202 billion in June. Imports were up 1.0 percent on month in June while exports rose 3.0 percent.



Australia also will see August results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in July, the index score was 42.7.



China will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in July, their scores were 54.1 and 54.5, respectively.



Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 50.1.



Japan will see final August figures for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; the previous scores were 45.4 and 44.9, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see August results for the private sector PMIs from HIS Markit; in July, their scores were 44.5 and 45.6, respectively.



