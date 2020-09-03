

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in August, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 54.0.



That's down from 54.1 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new order growth eased but remained strong, while staff numbers expanded for the first time since January. Output prices gained amid further increase in operating costs.



The survey also showed that the composite index came in at 55.1, up from 54.5 in July.



