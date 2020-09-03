

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) reported full-year 2020 profit before taxation, on pre-IFRS basis, of £19.1 million or 5.1p per share compared to £17.8 million 4.9p per share last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation, on pre-IFRS basis, was £29.3 million compared to £32.0 million reported in the previous year. On a per share basis adjusted basic earnings totaled 8.1 pence compared to 9.2 pence earned a year ago.



Revenue for the year fiscal 2020 was £263.7 million compared to £250.7 million generated a year ago.



