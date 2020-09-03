

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for July. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie held steady against the the yen, it climbed against the aussie. Against the euro and the greenback, it fell.



The loonie was worth 81.23 against the yen, 0.7288 against the aussie, 1.5498 against the euro and 1.3111 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

