

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB14.06 million, or RMB4.30 per share. This compares with RMB0.95 million, or RMB0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to RMB82.86 million from RMB88.12 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



