

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) - Shares of the medical device maker gained 4% after the bell on Thursday after results for the third quarter trumped Wall Street estimates. The company's profit more than halved to $55.2 million or $1.12 per share from $120.1 million or $2.40 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.28, down from $3.23 per share. Revenues fell 14.9% to $578.2 million from $679.4 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.52 per share on revenues of $535.66 million. Moving ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.00 to $3.20 per share and revenues of $665 million to $693 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.82 per share on revenues of $661.73 million.



LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) - Shares of the company gained 15% extended trading session on Thursday after the announcing the acquisition of two dealerships including two new vehicle franchises. The acquisition is expected to add about $210 million in annual revenues, $7.1 million in income and $0.64 per share in 2021 inclusive of synergies.



Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) - Shares the special purpose acquisition company gained about 15% in extended trading hours Thursday on top of 87% surge in regular trading. QuantumScape, an electric vehicle battery supplier backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen, announced plans to go public by merging with Kensington Capital. The value of the combined company, which will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker QS, is expected to be $3.3 billion. QuantumScape is expected to receive more than $1 billion in cash and funding commitments, led by Volkswagen and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, as part of the transaction.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) - Shares of the company gained 15% on extended trading hours on Thursday after reporting second quarter results. Net profit was RMB14.1 million, up from RMB1.0 million last year. Net sales dropped to RMB82.9 million from RMB88.1 million last year.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) - Shares of Tilly's slipped 5% in extended trading session on Thursday after the retailer reported its second-quarter results. Irvine, California-based Tilly's second-quarter profit dropped to $5.3 million or $0.18 per share from $9.3 million or $0.31 per share. Revenues were $135.8 million, down from $161.7 million last year. Analysts expected a loss of $0.17 per share on revenues of $130.68 million.



