

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The test is intended for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B in patients with a single sample. The test can be taken by individuals suspected of a respiratory viral infection like COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.



'With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza infections can hardly be differentiated by symptoms alone,' said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

