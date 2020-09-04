

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) stated that Wunderman Thompson has acquired Velvet Consulting, a French customer experience consultancy. Velvet Consulting has offices in Paris and Toulouse. Its clients include L'Oréal, Sephora, Schneider Electric, Fnac Darty, La Poste Group, Pierre Fabre and Sanofi.



WPP Plc said the acquisition supports its wider strategic transformation, a key part of which is investment in technology services. The Group said, Velvet Consulting's expertise in omni-channel consumer engagement further strengthens WPP's end-to-end marketing and technology consulting services in France.



