

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) reported that trading has been resilient over the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 August 2020, and supported its existing guidance of £500 million of pre-tax profit for the full year and the company's commitment to shareholder returns programme of £280 million per annum.



The company now anticipates a 'more even split of profit between the first and second halves of the year, reflecting levels of production that have been better than initially anticipated and its decision not to furlough staff.'



As announced on August 13, 2020, a dividend of £134.3 million, or 107.0 pence per share, would be paid to shareholders on September 11, 2020 with the remainder of the £140.1 million return for the six months ending September 30, 2020 having already been satisfied through share buy-backs.



The company also announced that the next £140.1 million shareholder return would be provided by March 31, 2021 through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs.



