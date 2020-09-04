

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) said its Board considers the leasehold investigation very seriously and the Group will provide the further information to be requested by the CMA in the coming weeks.



The Competition & Markets Authority, or CMA, announced that they are opening an enforcement case against Taylor Wimpey and other leading housing developers in connection with the sale of leasehold homes and potential breaches of consumer protection laws.



