

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are broadly higher about an hour past noon on Friday, led by gains in the banking sector, even as the mood remains a bit cautious after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France are faring reasonably well after a weak start, while Germany is down in the red, weighed down by data showing a smaller than expected increase the country's factory orders in the month of July.



The pan European Stoxx 600 is up marginally at 366.70, after having advanced to 369.19 earlier. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is up 10 points or 0.17% at 5860.86 and France's CAC 40 is gaining 9.98 points or 0.2% at 5,019.50, while Germany's DAX is down 58.78 points or 0.45% at 12,998.99.



In Spain, CaixaBank shares are up more than 15% and Bankia shares are soaring 28%. According to reports, CaixaBank and Bankia SA are exploring a merger to form the largest lender in the country. CaixaBank said that the deal would value the combined entity at 14 billion-euro. Shares of other lenders Banco de Sabadell and Bankinter are up by about 12.3% and 7%, respectively.



In Germany, Wirecard, Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank and Covestro are rising 3.5 to 6.5%. BASF, BMW, Thyssenkrupp, Covestro, Continental and HeidelbergCement are also notably higher.



Vonovia is down nearly 4% on profit taking after hitting a record high a session earlier. SAP and RWE are among the other notable losers.



In France, bank stocks Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are rising 5.3%, 4% and 3.6%, respectively.



Renault is rallying nearly 5%, Valeo is gaining 4.7%, Peugeot is up 3.5% and Accor is moving up 3%.



Pernod Ricard is declining 2.8%, while Dassault Systemes and Veolia are lower by about 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



In the U.K. market, Royal Bank, Carnival, Melrose, Kingfisher, IAG, JD Sports Fashion, Antofagasta and EasyJet are up 2.5 to 4%. Hikma Pharma, TUI, Barclays and Fresnillo are also up sharply.



On the other hand, real estate stocks Barratt Developments, Scottish Mortgage, Persimmon and Land Securities are down sharply amid news the UK's competition regulator has begun an enforcement action against certain housebuilders.



In economic news, Germany's factory orders growth moderated more than expected in July, data from Destatis revealed Friday. Factory orders increased 2.8% on a monthly basis, much slower than the 28.8% rise in June and economists' forecast of 5%. On a yearly basis, overall factory orders declined 7.3% in July, following a 10.6% decrease seen in June.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover climbed 5.2% on month, but slower than the 13.2% increase in June.



According to survey data from IHS Markit, Germany's construction sector moved closer to stabilization in August but the coronavirus pandemic remained a restraining factor on demand and expectations.



The headline construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 48.0 in August from 47.1 in July. The score was the highest in six months in August.



The UK construction sector growth moderated in August from a near five-year high largely due to the lack of new work to replace completed contracts, survey results from IHS Markit showed. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell unexpectedly to 54.6 in August from 58.1 in July. The score was forecast to climb to 58.5.



According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, UK new car sales fell in August after a double-digit growth in the previous month, dropping by 5% year-on-year. In July, sales had grown 11.3%, which was the first expansion this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de