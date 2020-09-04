

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the U.S Labor Department will release non-farm payrolls data for August.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady versus the yen, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 106.19 against the yen, 0.9106 against the franc, 1.3266 against the pound and 1.1849 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de