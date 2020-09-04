

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported that its August revenues for clubs and restaurants totaled $9.4 million, up 23% from $7.6 million in July. Revenues are running at an average of $2.2 million per week, up 22% from $1.8 million at the end of July.



RCI Hospitality said most its locations continue to reopen to strong sales and a steadier flow of business versus prior to the pandemic. As of August 4, 34 locations are open, up from 31 on August 10th as government Covid-19 restrictions have relaxed in some markets.



