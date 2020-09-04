

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has received regulatory approval and fully completed its $11 billion acquisition of Ellie Mae from private equity firm Thoma Bravo. ICE currently expects the Ellie Mae acquisition to contribute revenue of $67 million to $72 million for third quarter 2020 results.



Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, said: 'Ellie Mae's industry leadership and best-of-breed technology will better enable us to further accelerate the automation of the mortgage origination workflow, which will benefit stakeholders across the production chain, including consumers.'



