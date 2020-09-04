

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Melania Trump has begun planning for the 2020 Christmas season at the White House.



The First Lady and President Donald Trump are seeking volunteers as they open the White House up to the public for the traditional Christmas decorations.



Also, the White House is inviting musicians including bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers to apply for the opportunity to perform during the Holiday Open Houses in December.



Throughout the month of December, the White House will be welcoming guests to enjoy the decorations by hosting open houses, receptions, and tours.



For the first time, due to coronavirus concerns, the White House is cutting the list of volunteers.



Under new policies issued by the White House in the context of the pandemic, only a smaller number of volunteers will be selected to allow for social distancing during the decorating process.



Individuals interested in decorating the White House or serving as a greeter at the Holiday Open Houses have been advised to apply before October 1.



Musicians can apply through October 8.



The First Family will be celebrating their fourth Christmas in the White House.



Even if Trump loses the November election, he can occupy the White House until January 20, when the President's term ends.



Last year's theme was 'The Spirit of America,' and the White House decoration was designed by Melania.



