

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which was approved by the country last month, has shown positive antibody response with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to preliminary results published in The Lancet journal on Friday.



The report based on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, were given a two-part immunization. The participants were monitored over 42 days and all developed antibodies within the first three weeks



The vaccine, similar to other adenovirus-vectored and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines before it, 2-4 induced broad immune responses. Although not specifically discussed, the results imply a T-helper1-cell-weighted response that might be important for vaccine safety, potentially reducing the risk of antibodydependent enhanced disease.



The vaccine also produced T cell response within 28 days, the researchers said.



'Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing COVID-19 infection The Lancet said.



U.S. health officials had criticized Russia granting regulatory approval to the vaccine before it underwent a wider phase 3 trials.



