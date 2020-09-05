

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,(BRK.A, BRK.B) sold more than 100 million shares of Wells Fargo (WFC), since the end of the second quarter, when it owned about 237.6 million shares.



In a regulatory filing Friday, Berkshire disclosed the sale in a form that it slashing its stake in Wells Fargo by about 43% to 136.34 million shares, and trimming its stake to 3.3%.



Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Wells Fargo reduced to 137.6 million shares as of Friday, including 1.22 million shares over which Buffett has sole voting power.



Recently, Berkshire Hathaway's wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, acquired slightly more than 5% of the outstanding shares in each of five Japanese trading companies, namely Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo.



