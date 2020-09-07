

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to add 0.1 percent on year after sinking 1.4 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.1 percent, easing from 7.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $50.5 billion, down from $62.33 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see August results for the services index from the Australian Industry Group and for job advertisements from ANZ. In July, the services index had a score of 44.0, while job ads were up 16.7 percent on month.



Japan will provide preliminary July results for its leading and coincident indexes; In June, their scores were 84.4 and 76.6, respectively.



Taiwan will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 0.7 percent on year after sinking 6.8 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.6 percent after adding 0.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.8 billion, up from $5.37 billion a month earlier.



Finally, the markets in Thailand remain closed on Monday for the Songkran Festival and will re-open on Tuesday.



