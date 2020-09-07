

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) said its overall revised attributable production target for 2020 is 280,000-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0-25.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The Group said the reduction versus the original guidance is principally due to the operational stoppages and also reflects temporary delays in mine sequencing.



For 2020, the Group's revised all-in sustaining cost from operations is anticipated to be between $1,250 and $1,290 per gold equivalent ounce or $14.5 and $15.0 per silver equivalent ounce. The Group said the increase versus the original guidance reflects the impact of Covid-19 related stoppage.



The Group's revised 2020 capital expenditure budget is approximately $110-120 million allocated to sustaining and development expenditure.



Hochschild Mining also announced that its flagship Inmaculada mine is currently running at full capacity.



