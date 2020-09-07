

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid (NG.L, NGG) said it submitted its responses to Ofgem's RIIO-2 draft determinations on Friday.



The company's largest ever stakeholder engagement programme, conducted as part of the RIIO-2 consultation process, highlighted the importance of maintaining reliable and resilient networks and the important role National Grid has to play in the UK's transition to net zero.



The company noted that it has also included results from a consumer preference test, performed by an independent body also used by Ofgem, to show that consumers' preferences are for investment in reliability and net zero above short term bill reductions.



Looking ahead, National Grid stated that it would continue to engage with Ofgem at all levels, including through CEO and Chair meetings, and October's open hearings, to facilitate an agreement that could 'create the right incentives to drive the investment and innovation needed to allow the UK to meet its clean energy ambitions, at a cost that is acceptable to consumers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de