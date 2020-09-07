

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved to the highest since February as the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus induced slump, survey data from Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index rose to -8.0 in September from -13.4 in August. This was the fifth successive increase and reached its highest level since February.



The current situation index came in at -33.0 versus -41.3 in the previous month. At the same time, the expectations indicator climbed marginally to 20.8 from 19.3.



But the way out of the recession remains a long way off, Sentix said.



Investors still believe that only about 75 percent of the economic slump will be made up within a year as a result of the lockdown in March. A second lockdown or similar is not even factored into the price, Sentix noted.



In Germany, the investor confidence index rose to -0.1 in September from -4.5 in August. This was also the best value since February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

