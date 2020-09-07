

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in July amid declines in both exports and imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade deficit of EUR 440 million in July from EUR 498 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 220 million.



Exports declined 13.8 percent year-on-year in July and imports fell 13.6 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries decreased 9.8 percent in July and imports from them fell 12.2 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 18.0 percent and imports from those countries declined 15.3 percent.



For the January-July period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.1 billion compared to a EUR 507 million shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 16.8 percent and imports decreased 12.3 percent.



