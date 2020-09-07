

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production rose at a faster rate in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production increased 7.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.1 percent rise in June and May.



Manufacturing output fell 6.1 percent annually in July, following an 7.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 15.3 percent, while the mining and quarrying output fell 22.5 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods decreased 15.9 percent in July, and intermediate goods output declined 10.1 percent.



Production of consumer goods declined 10.1 percent, while energy goods output rose 15.8 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 13.9 percent, and production of non-durable goods rose 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production grew 2.5 percent in July, after a 1.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



